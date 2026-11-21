Cardinale confirms January investment plans

Cardinale has signaled a busy winter period for the Rossoneri, confirming that the club is ready to bolster the squad when the transfer window opens. Following a strategic summit at Casa Milan, the RedBird chief emphasised that while the club will be active, every move must align with the long-term vision established by the management team.

The owner spent time at Milanello observing training and engaging with the squad to gauge the atmosphere ahead of their next Serie A fixture, then he left the training ground shortly after 4 pm today, but before driving away, he rolled down the window and spoke to the journalists present. In addition to the game, he also spoke about the upcoming mercato and what Milan intend to do.

"Yeah I’m ready. We are doing a lot of work. It’s complicated and the January transfer window is always tricky. So you have to be prepared, you have to be opportunistic. The one thing I can promise is that we won’t make any decision that we don’t feel great about. We will spend money, but we will spend money smart and with a view to being consistent with the project, in close coordination with Ruben and everyone here at Milanello," Cardinale explained to The media.

The hunt for Real Madrid's Endrick

The most intriguing revelation from Cardinale’s media appearance was his direct acknowledgment of the interest in Endrick. The Brazilian prodigy has struggled for consistent minutes in the Spanish capital, leading to intense speculation regarding a potential loan or permanent move.

Cardinale did little to dampen those flames, describing the teenager as a unique talent who fits the profile of the elite players Milan wishes to associate with as they continue their rebuilding process under the RedBird era. "Look, that name also keeps getting mentioned. This project is more than just one player, but he’s one of the best players, if not the best player, in his position. So tremendous amount of respect from me and we will see what’s possible," Cardinale said.

However, any move for the forward will face hurdles, as Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho recently stated that Real Madrid is more important than Endrick and currently requires the youngster's presence to maintain necessary squad depth for their domestic and European campaigns.

Rabiot renewals and management changes

Beyond the glamour of potential new signings, Cardinale addressed the vital internal matter of Adrien Rabiot’s future. The French midfielder has become a cornerstone of the Milan engine room, and the club is desperate to secure his long-term commitment.

"Look, I love Adrien, he’s one of my favourite players. I think he’s just fantastic and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his family. We are in discussions and I hope that we will have a good result. But if it were up to me, he would be a franchise player," Cardinale remarked.

He also touched upon the potential arrival of Markus Krösche to the management structure, stating that while he understands the media focus on the executive, an official announcement will only be made once everything is finalised and ready for public disclosure.