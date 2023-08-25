Emirates Stadium Guide: How to get there, where to stay, and more

Everything you need to know about Arsenal’s home ground

Few stadiums are quite as synonymous with success in English football as Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with the home of the Gunners seeing its fair share of triumphs since it opened its doors to Premier League fans in 2006.

The replacement for the club’s historic Highbury ground, where they forged a stirring reputation under Arsene Wenger during the Invincibles era, the North London venue is among the biggest in the Premier League and has often drawn plaudits for a richly modern matchday experience.

But how can you get to Emirates Stadium? Where can you stay around it? What is there to do around matchdays? Let GOAL answer all these questions and more with our one-stop-shop guide to the home of Arsenal.

Emirates Stadium: Key Facts

Stadium Emirates Stadium Location Highbury House, 75 Drayton Park, London, England, N5 1BU Capacity 60,704 Year Built 2006 Record Attendance 60,383 (2019)

How can I get tickets to an Arsenal game at Emirates Stadium?

As one of the Premier League’s most famous clubs, getting tickets to Arsenal fixtures at Emirates Stadium can be tricky, though fans need not fear they will be unable to make a match.

Arsenal typically place match tickets for home fixtures on sale several weeks before the game, while fixtures that are sold out fast still typically have spare tickets floating around on the secondary resale market, through sites such as StubHub.

For further information on how you can buy Arsenal tickets, head to GOAL’s handy guide telling you where to look, how much they will cost you, how to get the best deal and other options for securing your seat.

How can you get to Emirates Stadium?

Situated close to several stops on the London Underground transportation network, Emirates Stadium is served by several routes on and around matchdays, with easy access from across the wider metropolitan area.

The nearest tube stations to the ground are Arsenal, for the northern entrance to the stadium, and Highbury & Islington, for the south. While Holloway Road is technically closer than the latter, it is typically operated as entry-only pre-kick-off and exit-only post-kick-off on matchdays.

The Piccadilly line serves Arsenal, while Highbury & Islington is on the Victoria line. Both routes connect with Kings Cross St Pancras, leading to the two rail terminals above, offering wide access to the rest of the country. For extra information, you can check out timetables and prices with Trainline.

Where can you stay around Emirates Stadium?

Fans can find a multitude of options for where to stay when they attend an Arsenal game or event at Emirates Stadium. There are multiple accommodations and hotels near the ground, from which to choose from.

The map below shows the list of available accommodations and hotels near Emirates Stadium, allowing you to explore your choices. Additionally, you can visit hotel comparison websites, such as Booking.com and online lodging brokers, such as Airbnb, to further examine additional options.

Make sure you ensure any booking enquiry has the dates of a prospective visit, with prices likely to spike due to demand around Arsenal matchday at Emirates Stadium. You may wish to stay further afield and travel instead on the day.

Where can you eat and drink around Emirates Stadium?

Fancying a pre-match tipple to steady the nerves or a post-match feed to celebrate and commiserate the result? You can be spoilt for choice when it comes to options near Arsenal’s home ground, with plenty to choose from for fans looking to get their fill.

Pubs near Emirates Stadium include The Gunners, a fan establishment perfect for soaking up a bit of the local atmosphere, Bank of Friendship, which boasts a heated beer garden for those colder days, and the Tollington Arms, located just down the road and boasting widescreen displays for other games in action.

Restaurants near Emirates Stadium include Il Guscio, which serves up rustic-style Italian fare, The Jerk Kitchen, which offers up a host of rich Caribbean flavours, and Prawn On the Lawn, an acclaimed seafood bar that will be determined to tickle your tastebuds.

What can you do around Emirates Stadium?

Football does not have to be the only destination for a day out around an Arsenal match, with shopping and attractions near Emirates Stadium allowing fans to soak up some London culture on their trip to the game.

Fans can stroll across the Gillespie Park Nature Reserve, just a short walk from the ground, before kick-off, and pop into the Coal Drops Yard shopping complex near Kings Cross to pick up a souvenir.

Afterwards, supporters might want to take a trip to the historic Camden Market or even take in a show at the famed Union Chapel in Islington. This Grade I-listed church helps with local charities and puts on a string of live concerts and events.

Where can you park around Emirates Stadium?

With Arsenal located in the heart of residential London, parking near Emirates Stadium is at a premium, with fans encouraged to travel on foot or public transportation around matchdays.

Limited parking is available at Emirates Stadium, but only for staff and hospitality purposes. Those wishing to park nearby will either have to see what on-street options they can find in a heavily permit-controlled area, or park at a 24-hour garage.

Q-Park offers several options across the Greater London area, including several within commutable distance of Emirates Stadium, including St John’s Wood and Church Street. For more information, visit the Q-Park website here.

Can I take a tour of Emirates Stadium?

Tours around Emirates Stadium are available for guests and supporters, with guided behind-the-scenes looks typically offered seven days a week throughout the year.

Emirates Stadium tours are priced from £15.00 and come in various options, from the standard Stadium Tour, through a Matchday Tour and a Legends Tour, each pulling back the curtain on life and the inside workings of a top-flight football club.

To book your place, head to Arsenal’s club website, with slots open for several dates all year round, with options available for solo or group outings, and an extra-special VIP option.

Concerts at Emirates Stadium & other uses

In addition to hosting every home game each season for Arsenal, gigs and concerts at Emirates Stadium are a regular off-season feature for fans in North London, with the ground playing host to several international touring acts.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Coldplay, Muse, Green Day and The Killers are among those to have played the stadium, with Arctic Monkeys the most recent to take to the stage for a pair of sold-out shows on their 2023 tour.

In addition, the ground has also hosted international rugby league and was one of the venues for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, when hosts England were shocked by Samoa in a golden point semi-final loss in front of 40,489 fans.

FAQs

Can I access Emirates Stadium using public transportation?

You can access Emirates Stadium using public transportation, with such services the recommended way to travel to Arsenal matches.

You can travel to the ground via London Underground services calling at either Arsenal or Highbury & Islington stations.

How early should I arrive for a matchday experience at Emirates Stadium?

You should arrive well ahead of kick-off to thoroughly soak in a matchday experience at Emirates Stadium, with plenty to do around the ground ahead of the game.

Gates typically open to ticket holders two hours before kick-off, meaning there will be time to kill if you get to Emirates Stadium early.

Are there parking facilities available at Emirates Stadium?

No parking facilities are available to the public at Emirates Stadium, with fans strongly encouraged to travel to the ground via public transportation or on foot.

If neither of these options are viable, you can park at one of several Q-Park facilities located closer towards London city centre, with branches in St John’s Wood and Church Street among the nearest to Emirates Stadium.

How do I book a guided tour of Emirates Stadium?

You can book a guided tour of Emirates Stadium through Arsenal’s official club website.

Tours are offered all year round and come in multiple formats, allowing you to find the one that is right for you.

Can I purchase Emirates Stadium tickets at the box office on matchdays?

You are unlikely to be able to purchase Emirates Stadium tickets at the box office on matchdays, with high demand for Arsenal fixtures likely to ensure few, if any, remain.

While most ticket offices will typically sell a few tickets, most sales are traditionally handled online.

Are there family-friendly sections at Emirates Stadium?

There is indeed a family-friendly section at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal’s Family Enclosure located at the Clock End across Lower Tier Blocks 26-30 and Upper Tier Block 117.

Fans should note the latter area is not used as a family-friendly section during UEFA Champions League fixtures and further European games.

Are there accommodations near Emirates Stadium?

You can find accommodations near Emirates Stadium through the handy map mentioned above, which lays out a guide to options close to the ground.

Alternatively, you can head to Booking.com or Airbnb and enter “Emirates Stadium” as a search option.

Final Words

As one of the biggest stadiums for one of the largest teams in the Premier League, there is no shortage of options for making a proper day out around an Arsenal game at Emirates Stadium.

You can have a nice meal, stroll through a shopping precinct, or even tour around the ground before kick-off. Wrap it all up with a trip to the pub, maybe a show down the road and a nice bed for the evening.

Enjoy your trip!