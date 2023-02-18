Emi Martinez went rogue against Arsenal! Aston Villa boss Unai Emery reveals he 'didn't like' goalkeeper running up for late corner

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery criticised goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for leaving his box to go up for a corner in Saturday's clash against Arsenal.

Martinez went up for Villa corner

Arsenal scored with counter-attack

Goalkeeper also scored own goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez went up to the Arsenal goal to attack a late corner with Villa 3-2 down. However, Arsenal managed to win possession and the subsequent counter-attack allowed Gabriel Martinelli to roll the ball into an open goal to secure a 4-2 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Emery was not happy with his goalkeeper's decision, however, telling talkSPORT: “Our game plan is, of course, quality really and on the pitch they have to take the decision. He decided in the last action to go to the corner offensively, but I don’t like it. But I told him nothing, before or after because in all my career I have never told our goalkeepers to do it and the statistical data is going against the teams that are going with the goalkeeper more than scoring any goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina World Cup hero did not have the best of games against the Gunners, having also scored an own goal that put Arsenal 3-2 up.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? Emery's men will look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on Everton in their next match.