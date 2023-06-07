Emerson Palmieri completes the set! Former Chelsea man becomes first player to win EVERY UEFA competition as West Ham claim Europa Conference League crown

Emerson Palmieri made history in Prague as West Ham defeated Fiorentina 2-1 to win the Europa Conference League.

West Ham win Conference League

Emerson Palmieri 'completes the set'

Had won titles with Chelsea, Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The victory, which was followed by wild scenes of celebration among the Hammers players, coaches and fans on the pitch, saw the club end its 58-year wait for major silverware, after last winning a trophy in 1965. Bowen netted in the 90th minute after Said Benrahama's penalty was cancelled out by Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a special moment for many, not least left-back Emerson. It means he has now become the first and only player to win the 'full set' of UEFA trophies, having clinched Europa League and Champions League winners' medals with Chelsea in 2019 and 2021 respectively. The Brazilian-born player has also won the UEFA Super League with the Blues, as well as the European Championship, having been part of Italy's victorious squad in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? When the celebrations are finally over, the Hammers can reflect on the fact they've secured qualification for next season's Europa League group stage. The future of manager David Moyes also seems more secure after the trophy win.