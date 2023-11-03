Ella Toone's poor form explained? Man Utd boss Marc Skinner offers reason for England star's disappointing start to season

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has offered an explanation on Ella Toone's slow start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Toone starred in 2022-23

Failed to make impact so far this term

Man Utd boss Skinner unphased

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was a vital part of the Lionesses' triumphant European Championship run in 2022 - scoring the opening goal in the final at Wembley - before providing 11 goal contributions in for United in the 2022-23 WSL season. This term, however, Toone has struggled to find her feet, having yet to register a goal or assist in four league starts.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Red Devils boss Skinner isn't worried, as he told a press conference on Friday: "Ella will judge herself on assists and goals because that's the type of player she is. I'm absolutely happy with Ella. Once you're so good at something, people try and stop that. So we always have to keep reinventing ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Toone being unable to find a spark, United boast the second best goalscoring record in the league thanks to the efforts of the likes of Melvine Malard, Nikita Parris and super-sub Rachel Williams. Skinners' side have eight points from their opening four league games, sitting just outside the European places at the early stages of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? There is, of course, plenty of time for Toone and United to better their current tally, with the Red Devils' next challenge coming away to Brighton on Sunday.