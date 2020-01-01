Eleven goals in 11 games: Sancho in the form of his life at Dortmund

Erling Haaland is the name on everyone's lips these days but his new team-mate is also flying and set for a mammoth summer move

Erling Haaland is 's new teenage superstar, scoring seven goals in his first three games for the club.

Despite joining in January, he has already formed an excellent connection with fellow teenager Jadon Sancho, and the pair broke more records in Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Union Berlin .

Haaland is enjoying playing with the international, but joked that he might have to stop scoring from Sancho's deliveries if the partnership is to continue past the summer.

"You see on the pitch that he is very good and I do not want him to give me too many assists so we have to keep it down a bit," Haaland told reporters.

The striker will have a very difficult time keeping attention away from Sancho, who is one of the most in-form players in the world right now.

In his past 11 games in all competitions, the 19-year-old winger has 11 goals and eight assists for Dortmund, including two goals and an assist in the in that spell.

Sancho scored the opening goal against Union, taking his career tally to 25 goals, becoming the first-ever player to reach that mark as a teenager .

"Twenty-five goals at that age is unbelievable," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc beamed after the game.

The football world's newest dynamic duo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝🇳🇴

His 26 assists since the start of 2018-19 are also the most from any player in Europe's top five leagues, making him a complete attacker and bringing him onto the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea are huge admirers of Sancho , but did not make a move for the €150 million-rated (£127m/$166m) wonderkid in January as Dortmund wanted to keep him for the rest of the season.

Manchester United looked at a January deal as well, while numerous legends have suggested that Sancho would be the perfect addition for the Reds.

Zorc rebuffed all offers or even the notion that Sancho could leave last month, having repeated the party line that the winger is going nowhere at least once a month throughout this season.

“We’re continuing to plan with him,” he told reporters . “He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us."

However, Zorc knows that Dortmund do not have the financial clout or international prestige to compete with Europe's elite when they do come calling again in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the Bundesliga's top scorer in 2016-17 with 31 goals, but only won one German cup medal during his five years at the club and forced a move away in January 2018 when came calling.

Similarly, Ousmane Dembele went on strike to get his dream transfer to just a few months earlier, leaving Zorc and Dortmund no choice but to sell the winger, albeit after squeezing every last cent out of the Spanish giants to get €105m (£94m/$120m) in return.

Sancho has admirers from far and wide, but closer to home, even the media-savvy Thomas Muller cannot help but admire Bayern Munich's biggest rival's star player , saying that he has talents that even Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman do not.

"Jadon Sancho from BVB is great,” Muller told Sports Buzzer . “He manages to create dangerous situations with his technique, his speed, his dribbling.

"There are other dribblers with similar qualities in the Bundesliga, but they don't have this outstanding decision-making.”

Sancho does not turn 20 until March 25, meaning that he has seven more Bundesliga games to help add to his incredible teenage goalscoring record. He also has four more months to go until he heads to with England, where he can increase his international standing even more.

Sancho has already equalled his best-ever goal return in the Bundesliga and needs just three more assists in 2019-20 to better his tally from last season, which saw him finish as the league's best provider.

More records will be broken by the Englishman this season, before he breaks another record by becoming the biggest export in Bundesliga history in the summer by smashing Dembele's €105m transfer fee.