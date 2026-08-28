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Book EFL Championship 2026/27 match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

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Tickets
Championship
West Ham United
Middlesbrough
Derby County
Cardiff City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City
Birmingham City

All you need to know about booking tickets to upcoming EFL Championship matches this season

The Premier League may constantly be capturing the attention of football fans nationally and globally, but numerous eyes are also focused on the action-packed Championship encounters taking place each and every week all over England (and Wales).

If you've not savoured the delights of what the EFL's top division has to offer yet, this could be the perfect moment to secure seats at an upcoming match.

EFL Championship 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Interest in the Championship continues to grow annually and for the past three seasons in-a-row, attendance averages have been over 22,000. It should be remembered that it's the second-most attended football league in Europe. With crowds at West Ham's London Stadium expected to top 60,000 during the current campaign, those overall numbers will be boosted once again.

While top-flight European leagues have become highly predictable, often dominated by the same state-backed or billionaire-owned clubs, the Championship is beautifully chaotic and the relentless 46-game league schedule tests squad depth and can lead to massive swings in form, keeping the table volatile right up until May.

It's set to be another epic season, with the dream of getting promoted to the Premier League burning brightly for many fans and clubs alike. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital EFL Championship ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming EFL Championship fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)

Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

London Stadium (London)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)

Preston North End vs Bristol City

Deepdale (Preston)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)

Portsmouth vs Derby County

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 1 (8pm)

Birmingham City vs Southampton

St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)

Millwall vs Wrexham

The Den (London)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City

MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (8pm)

Burnley vs Middlesbrough

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers

The Den (London)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

Burnley vs Bristol City

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

Sheffield United vs Norwich City

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

West Ham United vs Derby County

London Stadium (London)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (8pm)

Swansea City vs Wrexham

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (12pm)

Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)

Tickets

How to buy EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets

Official English Football League (EFL) Championship tickets can be purchased directly from the official site or ticket office of the specific club hosting the match. There is no centralized EFL ticket platform for regular-season league games.

Away fans must buy tickets through their own club's site or ticket office, as they receive a dedicated allocation of tickets for the away stand.

Championship tickets do not all drop at once. Instead, they go on sale on a rolling basis for individual matchdays, usually 2-8 weeks before the fixture date, following a strict tier system:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Priority Tiers: 6-8 weeks before match
  • Official Club Members (Paid Membership): 4-6 weeks before match
  • General Public On-Sale (If tickets remain): 2-4 weeks before match

Many Championship clubs now feature an official 'Ticket Exchange' on their site. This allows season ticket holders who cannot make a game to securely resell their seat back to other fans at face value.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

EFL Championship 2026/27 TicketsBook now

How much are EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets?

Official individual matchday tickets for the 2026/27 EFL Championship regular season generally range from £20-£45 for standard fixtures.

However, high-profile matches like local derbies or top-of-the-table clashes can scale up to between £50-£70+, depending on the host club.

Because the EFL Championship is made up of 24 independent clubs, there is no single standardized ticketing system. Pricing, seating, and category configurations vary across the division.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

EFL Championship stadiums and venues

Club

Stadium & location

Capacity

West Ham United

London Stadium (London)

62,500

Middlesbrough

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

35,100

Derby County

Pride Park Stadium (Derby)

33,597

Cardiff City

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)

33,000

Sheffield United

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

33,000

Southampton

St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

32,689

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton)

31,700

Blackburn Rovers

Ewood Park (Blackburn)

31,149

Stoke City

bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent)

30,089

Birmingham City

St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)

30,008

Bolton Wanderers

Toughsheet Community Stadium (Horwich)

28,723

Norwich City

Carrow Road (Norwich)

27,244

Charlton Athletic

The Valley (London)

27,111

Bristol City

Ashton Gate (Bristol)

27,000

West Bromwich Albion

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich)

26,445

Preston North End

Deepdale (Preston)

24,525

Watford

Vicarage Road Stadium (Watford)

22,100

Burnley

Turf Moor (Burnley)

21,944

Swansea City

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea)

20,750

Millwall

The Den (London)

20,146

Portsmouth

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

20,100

Queens Park Rangers

MATRADE Loftus Road (London)

19,161

Wrexham

Racecourse Ground (Wrexham)

10,771

Lincoln City

LNER Stadium (Lincoln)

10,430

EFL Championship 2026/27 TicketsBook now



Frequently asked questions

You can purchase official EFL Championship match tickets directly through the official site or ticket office of the specific club hosting the match.

Clubs usually release tickets in structured phases. Because demand is high, they rarely go on general sale immediately.

  • Phase 1: Club Members. Paid members get priority access to purchase tickets before anyone else.
  • Phase 2: General Sale. If any tickets remain after the member window closes, they are opened to the general public.
  • Away Allocation: If you want to sit in the away section, you must purchase tickets through the visitor's official ticket portal, which usually requires a history of booking points.

Official adult matchday tickets for regular EFL Championship matches generally cost between £25-£45 when bought directly from the clubs. However, prices vary significantly depending on the category of the fixture, the stadium section, and age concessions.

Attending an EFL Championship match offers one of the most authentic and intense football experiences in the world, often surpassing the Premier League for raw passion.

Known as one of the toughest and most competitive leagues in global football, the Championship delivers a unique charm that draws millions of fans into stadiums every season.

Since the rebranding of the division to the EFL Championship at the start of the 2004–05 season, the all-time top scorer in the competition is Billy Sharp, who scored 130 goals, across spells with multiple clubs: Sheffield United, Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

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