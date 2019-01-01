Ederson to miss Liverpool showdown, Guardiola confirms

Manchester City will be without their number one goalkeeper when they travel to Anfield to meet Jurgen Klopp's table-topping Reds on Sunday

boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper Ederson will miss a huge Premier League encounter against at Anfield on Sunday through injury.

The Premier League's top two sides are due to meet for the first time this season at the weekend, with six points currently separating them in the table.

Liverpool have gained a healthy advantage after winning 10 of their first 11 fixtures, but City can make up significant ground with a win on Merseyside.

Ederson will not be between the sticks for Guardiola's side, though, after failing to shake off a muscular issue suffered on duty.

The Brazilian was forced to come off at half-time during City's 1-1 draw with on Wednesday, with Claudio Bravo drafted in as his replacement.

Guardiola issued an update on Ederson's fitness at a press conference on Friday, before insisting Bravo is more than capable of filling the void left by a key performer.

"Ederson is not able to play. I don’t know how long he will be out for. Sunday, he cannot play," said the Spanish boss.

"We have another top keeper. Claudio Bravo can do it, too. We won the thanks to Claudio. He's an exceptional keeper.

"Why should I doubt any player in my team? Why do you ask these questions?

"You have to respect this guy, he has won trophies and the Copa America. In his first season, the team was not at the top level."

Bravo was sent off late on against Atalanta after bringing down Josip Ilicic when he raced through on goal, which left Guardiola with no choice but to allow an outfield player to don the gloves.

Kyle Walker assumed the responsibility and fared admirably, making one crucial save to deny the Italian outfit a dramatic winning goal.

Fortunately for City, Bravo's suspension will only apply to European matches, leaving him free to line up against Liverpool, but there may be some concern over his mental sharpness.

The Chilean shot-stopper has yet to feature for the English champions in the Premier League this term and did not manage a single appearance during the team's successful title defence in 2018-19 either.

City must avoid defeat at Anfield to stop Liverpool edging one step closer to a first Premier League crown, with another tough fixture against on the horizon after the international break.