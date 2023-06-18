'I've been resting for three years!' - Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard dismisses retirement talk amid MLS transfer links

Eden Hazard has shut down speculation he is ready to retire from football, as speculation swirls over a move to MLS following his Real Madrid exit.

Forward has left Los Blancos

Belgian endured miserable spell

32-year-old could follow Messi to MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward agreed to a mutual termination of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu a year early following a miserable spell in La Liga where he attained unwanted flop status after being starved for fitness and minutes. But despite those difficulties, the 32-year-old is adamant he can play on at club level into next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "My future? Honestly, I don't know yet," Hazard disclosed to RTBF following a send-off during Belgium's 1-1 draw in a Euro 2024 qualifier with Austria on Saturday. "After three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on vacation. We'll see. I still feel capable of being a professional footballer, but at the same time, I've been resting for two or three years. I still have a bit of energy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard was given a hero's farewell in Brussels this weekend following his decision to retire from international duty after the 2022 World Cup, but that does not hide the fact the former Chelsea star's Madrid spell will go down in infamy as one of the club's biggest botch buys. Los Blancos have already taken advantage of his departure to land a €103m (£88m/$110m) transfer for Jude Bellingham.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HAZARD? Should he choose to play on domestically, there will be no shortage of suitors for Hazard. The forward could follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and make the switch to MLS amid links to the Vancouver Whitecaps, though a potential return to Belgium could also prove a tempting option.