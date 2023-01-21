Eddie Howe makes English history with 15-match unbeaten run in charge of Newcastle

Newcastle's goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday was Eddie Howe's 15th game unbeaten, setting among England managers in the division.

Newcastle drew 0-0 with Palace

Result made it 15 matches unbeaten

Howe first English manager to achieve feat

WHAT HAPPENED? Howe's record of 15 league games without defeat is the longest top-flight unbeaten run in the division from any English manager in the Premier League era. In second place is former Magpies boss Alan Pardew, who amassed 14 games unbeaten between May and November 2011, while former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce racked up 13 games without loss between April and September 2005.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result was not only a milestone for Howe but also Newcastle, as their record of 15 matches without defeat is the first time the club have achieved that mark in their top-flight history. Despite Saturday's draw being the Magpies' third in four games, the lack of goals conceded cements their place as the best defensive side in the league, with just 11 goals conceded all season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Despite a landmark evening for both Howe and Newcastle, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel to Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.