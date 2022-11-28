Ecuador vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Ecuador will take on Senegal in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Both teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage in a group that also contains the Netherlands and Qatar.
Ecuador are unbeaten in Group A with a win over Qatar and a draw against the Netherlands. If they do not lose against the AFCON champions they will be through to the round of 16. Meanwhile, realistically Aliou Cisse's men can settle for nothing less than a win if they are to remain alive in the tournament. History is on their side as Senegal have won both of their previous meetings with Ecuador, winning friendly matches in May 2002 (1-0) and December 2005 (2-1).
Ecuador's Enner Valencia is leading the goalscoring charts with three strikes and if he is able to shake off an injury and take to the field, all eyes will be on him against a battle-hardened Senegal defence. If they avoid defeat, Ecuador will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time in their history, also doing so in 2006. It would also be the first time they’ve gone through an entire group stage unbeaten.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ecuador vs Senegal date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|Date:
|November 29, 2022
|Kick-off:
|10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT / 5:00 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST
|Venue:
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV 4, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|UK
|ITV4
|ITVX, STV Player
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
Ecuador squad & team news
Valencia remains a doubt after he was stretchered off in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. If he is unavailable then it will be either Jeremy Sarmiento or Imbabura man Kevin Rodriguez to replace him.
Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Porozo, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Mendez, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Sarmiento; Estrada
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Galindez, Ramirez, Dominguez.
Defenders
Torres, Hincapie, Arboleda, Palacios, Estupinan, A. Preciado, Pacho, Porozo.
Midfielders
Cifuentes, Gruezo, Mena, Sarmiento, Plata, Mendez, Franco, Caicedo.
Forwards
Reasco, Ibarra, Estrada, Valencia, A. Preciado, Rodriguez.
Senegal squad & team news
Senegal have their entire squad fit and available for selection. Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng will have a crucial role to play in the attacking third.
Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dieng, Gomis, Mendy
Defenders
Mendy, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo, Toure,Sabaly, Jakobs
Midfielders
Papa Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Sarr, Ciss, nampalys Mendy, Kouyate, Ndiaye, Diatta, Name
Forwards
Dia, Sarr, Dieng, Ndiaye, Jackson, Diedhiou
Editors' Picks
- Listed: From Ronaldo to Richarlison - all the World Cup man of the match awards & how they're decided
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners
- World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: France & Portugal climb as Belgium plummet ahead of final group-stage matches
- Sorry, Cristiano, Bruno is Portugal's best player! Winners, losers and ratings as Fernandes fires Seleccao into last 16