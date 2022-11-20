Why was Ecuador's goal vs Qatar ruled out? VAR decision explained

Ecuador were left disappointed when they were denied an early goal in the opening game of the World Cup against Qatar.

Valencia headed into open goal

Ecuador capitalised on goalkeeper mistake

VAR ruled offside in build up to goal

WHAT HAPPENED? A big mistake from Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, who came out to punch the ball clear but missed, gave Ecuador a golden opportunity that ended with Enner Valencia heading into the open goal from a short distance. Ecuador's celebrations were cut short, though, as VAR interfered and it was subsequently ruled out.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The goal was ruled out because of an offside before the assist to Valencia was made by Felix Torres. Replays appeared to show that Ecuador's Michael Estrada was narrowly offside when the ball was initially lofted into the penalty area, with his foot pictured just beyond the last man.

