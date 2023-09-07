EA Sports FC 24 web app: Release date & how to get an early start on Ultimate Team

Everything you need to know about how to get started early on EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team.

The EA Sports FC 24 release date is fast approaching and the anticipation surrounding the game continues to grow.

Despite early worries, Ultimate Team will be back in EA Sports FC 24. What's more, EA will introduce a plethora of new features to the most popular game mode, including the addition of women's football stars and revamped icons, among others.

There are several ways to get a first glance into the new game, but only the Web and Companion Apps offer this privilege completely free of charge.

So, when are the Web App and Companion App being released, and what will you be able to do on them? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the EA Sports FC 24 Web App released? Date & time

At the moment, EA has not yet confirmed when the EA Sports FC 24 Web App will go live, but we have a pretty decent idea, based on previous releases.

FIFA 23 was officially released on September 30, 2022, with the Ultimate Edition going live on September 27, 2022. However, the FIFA 23 Web App went live on the 21st of September, allowing players to jump into Ultimate Team nine days before most others.

Given the EA Sports FC 24 early access release is set for 22nd September, we predict that the FC 24 Web App will be available as early as the week of September 18 – or maybe even earlier than that!

The FUT 23 Web App was launched at 6:45 pm BST / 1:45 pm ET / 10:45 am PT, so it's likely we will see similar time of release this time around as well.

The EAFC 24 Companion App, which is available on iOS and Android devices, typically goes live a day or two before or after the Web App. So, keep an eye out for the launch of the Web and Companion App to start your grind as early as possible.

How to get the EA Sports 24 Web & Companion App

Contrary to its name, The EA Sports FC 24 Web App is actually a browser-based tool and doesn't require a download. It is a website that can be accessed on a PC, Mac, or mobile.

When it becomes available, you should find it on the EA Sports FC website on your respective device and log in with your EA account, which includes your PlayStation or Xbox login. If you don't have one, you can create a profile on the official website itself.

The Companion App, meanwhile, is designed for your smartphone and is a free-to-download application that should be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store when downloads are made available.

In the previous edition, EA made it easy for users by updating the existing Web App into the new one once the fresh game went live. Whether this system will remain with the launch of EA Sports FC 24 or if a new app will be created remains to be seen.

You may find that you will need to delete your existing Companion App first, and then download the new one from the store.

What is the EA Sports FC 24 Web App & Companion App?

The EA Sports FC 24 Web App and Companion App are essential tools for Ultimate Team in the new game. Although you are not able to actually play matches on these apps, fans can get started on their team and get to grips with the new features or advancements that are being rolled out.

The Web App will allow you to take control of your Ultimate Team club on your phone or PC/laptop. That means you can adjust your squads, set your tactics, buy packs in the store, and get active in the transfer market all on the go.

Not only that, but you may find Squad Building Challenges easier to perform via the Web App's much simpler outlay as well. You can make sure everything in your club is in tip-top shape before firing up the console when the game is actually out.

When is the official EA Sports FC 24 release date?

The official release date of EA Sports FC worldwide is September 29, 2023. It will be available to play on Xbox and PlayStation devices as well as PC on that date.

Can I play EA Sports FC 24 early?

Yes, it is possible to play EA Sports FC 24 early - a full week early.

Anyone who pre-orders EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition will be granted early access from September 22, 2023, allowing die-hard players to start playing seven days ahead of the official release. Early access does not apply to those who pre-order the standard edition of FIFA 23.

The second way to get early access to EA Sports FC is through an EA Play membership. However, it is important to note that EA Play members will only have limited early access, with a ten-hour trial, which is a common feature for new EA Sports games, while EA Play Pro membership grants unlimited early access for those who play on PC.

