Cristiano Ronaldo has received his worst EA Sports rating since 2007 as ratings for the latest version of the game have been revealed.

Ronaldo hits lowest FIFA mark in 16 years

Falls four points to 86

Messi also downgraded but sits at 90

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest edition of the popular football video game will be released on September 29, and it will be the first without the official FIFA branding. The ratings, unveiled today, will prove painful viewing for Ronaldo who drops to 86 and is eclipsed in the Saudi Pro League by Karim Benzema's 90 and Neymar's 89.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest ratings are topped by Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Alexia Putellas who have all been awarded a mark of 91.

Lionel Messi has been awarded a 90 overall rating –– down from 91 in FIFA 23. He is joined at that level by Sam Kerr, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Benzema, Aitana Bonmati, Thibaut Courtois and Caroline Graham Hansen.

The top 20 is rounded out by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neymar, Casemiro, Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Alex Morgan, Alisson and Ada Hegerberg.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After tonight's news you wouldn't want to be in the shoes of Al-Ra'ed defenders when Ronaldo looks to prove a point on Friday night.