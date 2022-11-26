The Duke rules! Australia incredibly just one win away from World Cup knockouts after seeing off Tunisia

Mitchell Duke's 23rd-minute goal was enough for Australia to keep their hopes alive and ensure their World Cup fate is in their own hands.

Australia seal 1-0 win over Tunisia

Duke goal enough for Socceroos

Sets up huge group clash with Denmark

TELL ME MORE: In a stadium filled primarily with lively Tunisian fans, it was the Australian team that claimed all three points. It was a clash of two evenly-matched teams that lacked much of a cutting edge, and it all came down to one glancing header, which Duke superbly guided into the back of the net after an unfortunate deflection off a Tunisian defender.

THE MVP: Goals change games, and Duke's goal was certainly the moment that changed it all, but what a performance this was by Harry Souttar. The Stoke City defender made two vital tackles, with his sliding challenge in the 88th minute absolutely vital to keeping Tunisia at bay.

THE BIG LOSER: It's two games without a goal now for Tunisia and their starting striker Issab Jebali. The 30-year-old, who has just 11 caps, is the least experienced of the team's forward group but has started both games and was scoreless both times. You aren't going to advance without scoring goals and, right now, Tunisia can't buy one.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

AS IT STANDS:

Team P W D L GD PTS France 1 1 0 0 3 3 Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1

WHAT NEXT? Australia will now face Denmark with their fate in their own hands. A draw could well be enough to send them through but a win will guarantee it. Tunisia, meanwhile, would need to pull off a miracle result against France and, even then, it might not be enough depending on what goes on elsewhere.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐