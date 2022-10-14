'It's a dream come true' - Beaming Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho revels in standout display against Man Utd at Old Trafford

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Cristiano Ronaldo Francis Uzoho Manchester United Omonia 2022-23Getty Images
UEFA Europa LeagueOmonia NicosiaManchester UnitedManchester United vs Omonia Nicosia

Francis Uzoho realised his lifelong dream of playing at Old Trafford when he faced Manchester United in the Europa League.

  • Uzoho made 12 saves
  • A lifelong Manchester United fan
  • McTominay scored a late winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The Omonia Nicosia custodian - who is not even their first choice - was nearly unbeatable in the Europa League group stage tie against Manchester United as he managed to make 12 saves between the sticks, only to be beaten by a last-gasp Scott Mctominay winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Uzoho said, "I am not disappointed. We had a good game, I am happy, it is not an easy stadium to play at. It is a dream come true. I have dreamed to play here for a long, long time.

"When I saw the draw, I wanted to play and I got the opportunity. Arguably it is the best I have played. I am proud of my teammates though because it is not a one-man job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With their third win on the trot in the Europa League, the Red Devils are now in a very good position to book their berth in the knockout stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Francis Uzoho vs Manchester United Europa League 13102022Getty Images

Scott McTominay Manchester United Omonia 2022-23Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils next take on Newcastle United in a Premier League tie on October 16.

Editors' Picks