Drake set to win over £2.5 million if Arsenal beat Leeds & Barcelona win El Clasico following £500,000 bet

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona, who are sponsored by Spotify, will take the field on Sunday wearing a special shirt bearing an owl logo used by Drake's record label, OVO. Barca will also be sporting special training tops during their warm-ups that feature the number 50 on the back. This is to mark Drake becoming the first artist to rack up over 50 billion streams on Spotify.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? La Blaugrana are locked together with Madrid at the top of La Liga on 22 points apiece, making their meeting at Santiago Bernabeu a vital game for both teams.