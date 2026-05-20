How to buy DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

DR Congo travels to the South for a critical Group K encounter against Uzbekistan in what promises to be a historic finale for both nations in the World Cup 2026,.

The DR Congo side, known as the Leopards, returns to the world stage for the first time in over 50 years. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan arrives in Georgia, making their tournament debut from Central Asia.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is DR Congo vs Uzbekistan at the World Cup 2026?

DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Portugal vs DR Congo NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 24 2026 Colombia vs DR Congo Akron Stadium, Zapopan Tickets June 28 2026 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 24 2025 Portugal vs Uzbekistan NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 28 2026 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the DR Congo vs Uzbekistan match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently a primary draw for fans looking to witness a piece of history. As Uzbekistan makes its tournament debut and the Leopards return to the world stage, demand for this final group encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be significant among neutral supporters and the international community.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, "get-in" prices for this specific fixture have been seen starting around $450 to $600.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,200

Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major travel hub and this match represents a decisive moment for both nations' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia venue, officially designated as Atlanta Stadium (and known commercially as Mercedes-Benz Stadium) for the tournament, is a masterwork of architectural innovation and the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, it features a one-of-a-kind retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that move simultaneously to create the visual effect of a camera aperture opening and closing.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 75,000 seats.



