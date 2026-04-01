DR Congo’s historic World Cup qualification leads to a special government decision

The Democratic Republic of the Congo secured their first World Cup qualification in 52 years with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica. The triumph was celebrated exuberantly and resulted in both spectacular scenes and a remarkable decision by the government.

On Tuesday night, Congo faced Jamaica, who had previously beaten New Caledonia 1-0 in the semi-finals of the play-offs. At home, ninety minutes were not enough for Congo, but the team struck in extra time: 1-0.

This victory brought immense joy to the African nation. Fifty-two years after their last appearance, then under the name Zaire, the country is set to compete in the World Cup once again.

In 1974, Zaire faced Brazil, Yugoslavia and Scotland. They did not fare well: they lost three times, including a particularly painful 9-0 defeat against Yugoslavia.

This summer, DR Congo has been drawn in Group K, with Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia as their opponents. Once again, the country faces a very difficult task.

However, the joy in the country is immense following this historic achievement. The Minister of Employment and Labour has announced that Wednesday 1 April will be a paid public holiday across the country, so that supporters can celebrate the victory in style. He spoke of ‘a moment of celebration, unity and national pride’.

Stunning images of the celebrating fans have also emerged on social media. The foul weather did not stop them from taking to the streets en masse around midnight.