Dortmund aiming to re-sign Hakimi while 15-year-old Moukoko set for first team

Sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed the Bundesliga club intend to have the Morocco international has part of their squad for next season

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club are attempting to sign Achraf Hakimi for the 2020-21 season, while young talent Youssoufa Moukoko will soon be integrated into the first-team squad.

Hakimi is currently on a two-year loan from and has made a huge impact during his time with the club, developing into one of Europe's top attacking full-backs.

Indeed, the Moroccan has scored nine goals in 44 games for Dortmund this season, with four of those coming in the as Lucien Favre's side exited at the last-16 stage at the hands of .

Hakimi has always stated it is his intention to succeed at Madrid in the long-term, with his agent Alejandro Camano having said that talks with the Liga title hopefuls will be held at the end of the current campaign.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been pleased with Hakimi's development at Dortmund but gave nothing away in regards to whether he has a future at the Bernabeu.

Dani Carvajal has been Madrid's first-choice right-back for some time now, and 21-year-old Hakimi is unlikely to want to settle for a squad rotation role at the Spanish club as he aims to continue his impressive career trajectory.

Zorc has confirmed that Dortmund plan to take advantage of any possible opportunity they may have to extend Hakimi's time at Signal Iduna Park, with the Bundesliga outfit potentially looking at another loan deal.

BVB's sporting director said: "His deal is ending. But we're interested in finding a solution with Real again and find a solution where he will be back playing at BVB next season."

Zorc also confirmed that 15-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who has made headlines having scored well over 100 goals for the club's various youth sides, will be joining up with the Dortmund first-team and could even make his Bundesliga debut when he turns 16.

He added: "The coach and I talked this week about the fact that we want to integrate him into our team, that he immediately learns to train and play with adults.

"As a result of the rule change, he can be used in the Bundesliga from November when he turns 16. We are very interested in involving the boys from the youth area with us.

"Of course, we know that we want to be at the top of the Bundesliga, that we want to do well in the Champions League. That means it's a big leap from the U-19s to the Bundesliga."

Dortmund have already wrapped up second place in 's top flight and will be looking to end the season on a positive note as they face in their final game of the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday.