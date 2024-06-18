'Please don't miss!' - England & Man Utd defender Luke Shaw chats penalties as he joins Front Three for an ultimate football quiz challenge

The Three Lions left-back joins the Front Three family alongside Juwon and Ali and plays one of the best football quizzes on the channel!

Luke Shaw has revealed what he was thinking when he took the only penalty of his career so far, with the England left-back discussing the nerve-racking experience of stepping up from 12 yards out.

Taking part in Front Three's Trivia Path challenge via adidasFootball, the Manchester United defender discussed the pressure of taking a penalty after he was asked to name two players who have scored a last-minute spot-kick.

Answering with Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappe, who famously scored a late penalty in extra-time of the 2022 World Cup final, Shaw told GOAL: "For Bruno now it's probably natural, because he's took so many and he does practice them a lot. Preparation is key for him so he knows what he's doing.

"I think I've only took one [penalty during Shaw's career so far]. You're just thinking 'please don't miss'. Because I was so far along, I think I was ninth or 10th [in the order to take a penalty]... you'd rather get it out of the way. You're there, waiting, it's just not a nice feeling. I did score but it wasn't the best."

Shaw was also asked about the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, having answered a trivia question to name two stars in the world of football who are under the age of 21.

After having mentioned Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham as his first pick, Shaw namedropped his United team-mate Mainoo and reflected on his incredible rise that has seen him named in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Shaw said: "He's unbelievable. It's clear to see the talent. The most important thing is that he's got the right mentality and the right mindset to keep on doing the right things. It's very easy at that age to get lost in the fame and all the plaudits he's getting now but he's very level-headed."

The 28-year-old also offered his advice to young players breaking through, with Shaw having burst onto the scene at Southampton as a teenager before making the move to Old Trafford in 2014.

He added: "Number one [piece of advice is] you've always got to listen to your coaches, take advice off people. It's very easy to always think that you're better than what they're saying. To listen to the advice you get, whether it's team-mates or family.

"Also, I think the most important thing is to enjoy it. You have to enjoy what you're doing and it's what you love. I think getting the enjoyment out of it, that's when you play at your best. You're confident, you're happy, you're enjoying it and confidence is a big thing and that comes with enjoying what you're doing."

