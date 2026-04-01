Donnarumma breaks his silence following the disaster of missing out on the World Cup

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s goalkeeper, broke his silence hours after it was confirmed that the Azzurri would miss out on the 2026 World Cup.

Italy once again failed to break their World Cup qualification curse, losing on penalties (4-1) away to Bosnia and Herzegovina following a 1-1 draw in Tuesday evening’s play-off final for the 2026 World Cup.

This means Italy have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups, following 2018 and 2022, leaving the Azzurri to wait another four years for a return to the tournament, whilst Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for the second time in their history.

Donnarumma was unable to speak last night because the Italian Football Federation had banned players from speaking in the mixed zone and at press conferences.

However, the Manchester City goalkeeper broke his silence on social media on Wednesday evening.

The Italy captain, who has yet to feature in a World Cup, could not hide his sadness, saying: “Last night, after the match, I cried… I cried out of disappointment at not being able to lead Italy to the place it deserves.”

He continued: “I cried because of the immense sadness I feel, along with all the players in the national team, which I am proud to lead, and which I know you, the fans of our national team, are also feeling right now.”

Donnarumma continued: “Words are of no use now, that is true. But there is a powerful feeling overwhelming me, and I want to share it with you. After this huge disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page once again. To achieve that, we need a great deal of strength, passion and faith… Unwavering faith is the driving force to move forward, because life knows how to reward those who give their all without hesitation.”

He concluded: “And this is where we must start again. Together. Once more. To restore Italy to its rightful place. Now, all that remains is to come to terms with it and rise again. Once more.”

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