'I don't like that kind of thing' - PSG boss Luis Enrique criticises Kylian Mbappe's 'bad energy' after win over Brest

Luis Enrique criticised Kylian Mbappe's celebration after the French star scored the winner against Brest on Sunday.

Enrique criticises Mbappe

French shushed Brest fans after scoring the winner

PSG beat Brest 3-2

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain clinched a five-goal thriller against Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace. The reigning French champions squandered a two-goal lead in the match but finally managed to secure three points as Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute. Initially, the French star's penalty was saved by the Brest goalkeeper but he managed to put the rebound ball into the back of the net. After scoring the winning goal, the 24-year-old made a shushing gesture towards the home fans while celebrating in front of them.

The PSG talisman received criticism from all quarters including his own manager Luis Enrique, who felt that the celebration was unnecessary and could have been avoided.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, the Spanish manager said, "I don’t like that kind of thing, it’s bad energy. It's better to try to enjoy the moment. You have to try to give positive energy. I don’t know what exactly happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France captain took to social media once the game was over, to hit back at his critics as he refused to apologise for his actions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Les Parisiens will be next seen in action on Friday when they take on Montpellier in Ligue 1.