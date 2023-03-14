Distraught Alejandro Garnacho rules himself out of Argentina debut and Man Utd fixtures with injury

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho confirmed he will miss the next few games for club and country with an injury sustained against Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger left Old Trafford in crutches after the 1-1 draw on Sunday, having been floored by a tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters. Garnacho is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks, which means he will likely sit out United's next two games against Real Betis in the Europa League and Fulham in the FA Cup, as well as Argentina's friendlies against Panama and Curacao. The 18-year-old took to social media to give his followers an update on his physical condition and confirm his withdrawal from the latest Argentina squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United," Garnacho wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

"I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family. This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has had an outstanding breakthrough season with United after inspiring the under-18 team to win the FA Youth Cup last year. He has four goals and four assists for Erik ten Hag's side, earning himself a first-ever call-up by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils travel to Seville to face Real Betis on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, with a three-goal advantage after winning the first leg 4-1.