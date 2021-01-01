Digne signs new deal at Everton until 2025 as left back commits long-term future to Goodison Park

The France international has been a key part of the Toffees line-up since joining in 2018 from Barcelona

Lucas Digne has signed a new contract at Everton which will keep the left-back at Goodison Park until 2025, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018 and quickly established himself as Toffees favourite Leighton Baines' successor in defence.

He has committed his future to the Merseysiders with a four-year extension to his current deal.

What has been said?

"Lucas Digne has signed a new long-term contract with Everton, committing his future to the Club until the end of June 2025," the Toffees said in a statement released on the club's official website on Wednesday.

Digne, 27, also expressed his delight at extending his stay at Goodison Park.

“We have a big project with the club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years," the Frenchman said. “I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that.

“I have seen the progress every year since joining the club, we are building a strong team.

“When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding. You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them.

“That is what I do. I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing. It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton.”

The bigger picture

After failing to settle at Barcelona in two seasons at Camp Nou, Digne cost Everton £18 million ($25m) in August 2018.

He earned the club's Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season awards after a fine debut campaign, and was once more a towering presence in 2019-20 as the Toffees claimed 12th place in a difficult year that saw Marco Silva sacked as manager and replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

Digne has picked up where he left off in the current term too, despite missing several Premier League matches with a fractured ankle.

With six assists to date in the league he lies joint-fifth in the Premier League rankings, with only West Ham's Aaron Cresswell matching that figure out of defence.

