Dier targets England squad spot for Nations League finals

The Spurs midfielder has struggled with numerous injuries this season, but is hoping he's done enough to impress Gareth Southgate

After recovering from a number of injuries, midfielder Eric Dier believes he is fit enough to be included in the squad for the Nations League finals this summer.

The 25-year-old has been relatively injury-free during his Tottenham career until this season, where he has been sidelined three separate times through illness and injury between December and April.

But having returned recently and played vital minutes in Tottenham’s run-in, Dier is hoping England manager Gareth Southgate calls him up to the squad for the Nations League finals in .

"It's been a very frustrating four of five months since my operation but this is football, these things happen," Dier told Sky Sports.

"I look at it two ways because I think I've been very lucky to have had four seasons here at Tottenham with no injuries and always being available to play.

"I feel very good and now I'm just trying to look forward to help the team win in whatever way I can and to try and finish the season as strongly as possible [in the final]. Hopefully I'll be available for the national team after that.”

Dier suffered a hip injury during England's 5-0 win over the in March and also had his appendix removed, during a stop-start campaign for the former player.

Since making his debut in 2015, Dier has been a key player for both Roy Hodgson and Southgate, but has found his place under threat following the emergence of Harry Winks and Declan Rice.

But Dier is holding out hope that he’s done enough to be included in Southgate’s squad for their trip to Portugal next month.

"I think everyone always goes through a period like this at some point where something unfortunate happens. It's been difficult since the operation and a bit stop-start with illness and injury.

"There's still a long way to go. Hopefully I can put all of those things behind me.”

Southgate will name his squad for the Nations League finals - which are played from June 5-9 - on Thursday May 16. England play the in their semi-final match on June 6 in Guimaraes.