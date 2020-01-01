Dier suspended for four matches after jumping into stands and confronting fan following Spurs FA Cup defeat

The England international chased a supporter into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following their penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City

Eric Dier has been banned for four games after he jumped into the crowd to confront a supporter after Hotspur's fifth round loss to .

The defensive midfielder jumped over the advertising hoardings and into the stands to chase down the fan following the penalty shoot-out loss in March, with footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The ban comes into play with immediate effect, and the international has also been fined £40,000.

According to the FA, Dier had admitted improper conduct but had said that his actions were not aggressive - a claim which was dismissed by the English football authority.

The FA said on Twitter: "The Tottenham Hotspur player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City in The FA Cup on 4 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening."

