'I didn't get hit in the balls!' - USMNT's Pulisic denies claims his pelvic contusion diagnosis is a cover-up

USA star Christian Pulisic says he did not take a hit to a sensitive region as he scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win against Iran in the World Cup.

Pulisic collided with goalkeeper as he scored

Goal lifted USMNT to last 16

But he was sent to hospital afterward

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he knocked in the goal that secured the USMNT's place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday. He had to be substituted and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a "pelvic contusion" and opened up about the injury when he faced reporters on Thursday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Like, I didn't get, like, hit in the balls," he said. "I took a knee ... to a nice pelvis area - it was not nice. Obviously very painful."

Regarding his hopes of playing in the last 16 match against Netherlands, he said: "I'm gonna go meet now with the team and the medical staff, and make a decision on today. Just kind of see how I'm feeling, taking it day by day right now. But doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's goal secured a 1-0 win against Iran to ensure USMNT finished second in Group B, two points behind England.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Chelsea attacker is aiming to be fit in time to face Netherlands in the last 16 of the competition on Saturday.