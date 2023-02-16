'Desperate' Jude Bellingham transfer plea made by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: 'I want that man in a red shirt, so I will do anything he tells me to do'

Jamie Carragher has sent a “desperate” transfer plea to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham on behalf of Liverpool.

England international starring for German giants

Wanted by several Premier League teams

Reds icon hoping to see teenager at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have been heavily linked with the England international as he continues to star for club and country, but struggles for consistency in 2022-23 mean that the Premier League heavyweights may need some assistance in order to get a deal done. Carragher has been trying to provide that, with the ex-defender prepared to “do anything” in order to help get the highly-rated 19-year-old to Merseyside over Manchester, Madrid or London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher formed part of the Champions League coverage on CBS Sports on Wednesday as Dortmund took in the first leg of their last-16 meeting with Chelsea. During that broadcast, the former Liverpool star tried to talk colleague Nico Cantor into proposing to his girlfriend live on air.

Cantor was having none of it and sought back-up from Bellingham when conducting a post-match interview. The teenager told Carragher he would need to “do better” as he had Cantor’s back, with Micah Richards then accusing Carragher of being “desperate” to see Bellingham at Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher had no issue with admitting that was the case, saying: “(Desperate) for Jude Bellingham? I am! We are! I want that man in a red shirt, so I will do anything he tells me to do!”

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund are still hoping to thrash out a new contract with Bellingham in Germany, despite already having him tied to terms through to 2025, but the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid continue to be credited with interest in one of the hottest prospects on the planet.