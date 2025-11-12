Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier tickets: Fixture, ticket prices, information & more

The Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up as Denmark is set to clash with Belarus in a crucial qualifier.

For Danish fans, it's a chance to witness their national heroes in action on home soil, and for those looking to support Belarus, it's an opportunity to see their team battle against a formidable opponent in a high-stakes fixture.

The atmosphere at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, is legendary, known for its passionate crowd and vibrant support for the national team. GOAL has all the information on how you can be there in the flesh to witness Denmark vs Belarus in action.

When is the Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier?

Date Name Location Tickets November 15, 2025, 7:45 CET Denmark vs Belarus - UEFA World Cup Qualifier Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark Tickets

How to buy Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier tickets?

National football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for official international encounters, in this case the Danish Football Association site.

For fans looking for alternative methods of purchasing tickets, you can also go through secondary platforms like Viagogo, with fan-to-fan ticket resale marketplaces available.

When purchasing from any secondary marketplace, it's always advisable to look for sites that offer buyer protection and clear information on fees.

How much are Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier tickets?

Ticket prices for a World Cup Qualifier like Denmark vs Belarus can vary significantly depending on several factors, including the seating location, the demand for the match, and the specific platform you purchase from.

Official ticket prices ranged from these categories:

Cheapest Tickets (including 'limited visibility') : from DKK200.

: from DKK200. The Red Wall: from DKK400.

from DKK400. Standard Tickets : from DKK400.

: from DKK400. The Full Overview : from DKK600.

: from DKK600. Royal Seats: from DKK950.

On secondary ticket marketplaces like Viagogo, tickets start from DKK310, with a variety of seating options, ranging up to over DKK 400.

When are Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier tickets released?

Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier tickets have been released and available to buy now.

ForDanmark members were able to purchase tickets from as early as August 27, whilst general sale started on September 17 for the World Cup Qualifier.

What to expect from Denmark vs Belarus World Cup Qualifier?

Denmark enters this qualifier with high ambitions, building on a proud history that includes a surprise triumph at Euro 1992 and impressive runs to the 1998 World Cup quarter-finals and Euro 2020 semi-finals. Midfield maestro Christian Eriksen continues to pull the strings with his vision and passing, while Manchester United's prolific striker Rasmus Højlund leads the line, known for his pace, power, and clinical finishing.

Belarus, while often considered the underdog, will be eager to challenge the Danes and make their mark in the qualification campaign. Historically, matches between these two nations have provided intriguing contests, and while Denmark recently secured a dominant 6-0 victory in their away fixture (played on neutral ground in Hungary), Belarus will undoubtedly be looking for redemption.