'Demi, always in our hearts' - Nacho Gil's touching message as Tenerife honour Jesus de Miguel in win over Ceuta

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Tenerife returned to action for the first time since the death of Jesus de Miguel with an emotional 2-0 home win over Ceuta on Sunday. Nacho Gil marked his opener by holding up the late striker's shirt and revealing a heartfelt message, as players, staff and fans paid tribute to the club's No 9 before and during a game that ended a six-match winless run.

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Tenerife win first match since De Miguel's death

Tenerife returned to action on Sunday for the first time since the death of De Miguel, beating Ceuta 2-0 on an afternoon dominated by emotional tributes at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. The 30-year-old striker died in hospital on November 3, a day after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda Division match at the same ground.

According to Reuters, a lengthy standing ovation bookended a minute of silence before kick-off, and in the ninth minute play was stopped for a further round of applause as a video of De Miguel was shown around the stadium.

Mural unveiled at Gate 9 before kick-off

Before the game, a mural was unveiled at Gate 9, a nod to De Miguel's No 9 shirt, and the Ceuta players laid flowers in front of it, as reported by The Athletic. Players from both sides and the match officials walked out wearing commemorative shirts bearing his name, number and the words "Forever in our memories".

The club anthem was not played, with fans applauding the teams instead. Captain Enric Gallego carried flowers on and laid De Miguel's shirt on the grass, while supporters unfurled a banner reading "Jesus De Miguel, 9, eternally blue and white".

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Gil and Viereck end Tenerife's winless run

Gil opened the scoring in the 40th minute and celebrated by holding up De Miguel's shirt to the crowd. The forward then revealed a message written under his own shirt, which read: "Demi (De Miguel's nickname), always in our hearts."

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Neal Viereck added a second four minutes from time to seal the win and end a run of six games without a victory. It was Tenerife's fourth league win of the season, and it leaves them 14th in the Segunda standings, while Ceuta remain bottom of the table.

De Miguel's family to attend Spain vs England

De Miguel will be honoured again on Sunday, when his family are expected to attend Spain's Nations League clash with England at the Metropolitano.

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Tenerife, whose game against Granada last weekend was postponed, have also committed to supporting his one-year-old daughter financially until she turns 18.