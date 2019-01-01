Dembele does not care if Neymar joins Barcelona, says agent

Contrary to reports that the Brazilian's arrival could prompt the current Blaugrana star to seek a new club, he is happy to stay and fight for a spot

The agent of star Ousmane Dembele has dismissed claims his client would seek a way out of Camp Nou should Neymar return, affirming that the international "does not care" about his potential new team-mate.

Neymar has dominated the summer news agenda for Barca, overshadowing a host of other comings and goings at the club as the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Junior Firpo joined this window.

And Friday's 1-0 reverse at the hands of seems only to have heightened calls to bring the forward back to Catalunya, although negotiations have not been easy with the champions.

Should the international finally end this summer at Camp Nou, his arrival could well push Dembele closer to the exit door, as with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Griezmann, Barca have no shortage of first-class firepower.

But agent Moussa Sissoko insists that the former man is only thinking about the coming season with his current employers.

"He doesn't feel at all threatened. When you play at Barca, you expect to be in competition there," Sissoko told RMC Sport when questioned over the Neymar effect on his client.

"Neymar or another, he does not care about that, he only cares about what he has to do.

Sissoko nevertheless revealed that he had received overtures concerning Dembele's availability over the summer, while underlining his commitment to Barca.



"We received shows of interest from big clubs. But we were clear on the fact that he did not want to leave," the agent added.

Article continues below

"I told them from the start that he wants to succeed in Barcelona. The door is closed, and Paris or any other club are aware of our intentions.



"Will he be at Barca this season? In our plans, he wants to stay and all his work is towards that. We are working on that."

Barcelona are back in action this Sunday in , when they welcome to Camp Nou.