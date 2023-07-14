Declan Rice to complete Arsenal transfer today as Gunners finally get deal worth up to £120m over the line

Declan Rice will reportedly complete his £120 million Arsenal move on Friday as the Gunners finally get the deal over the line.

  • Rice to join Arsenal
  • Likely to complete move on Friday
  • Arsenal to pay £120m to West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, the England international is all set to seal his move to the Emirates which would cost Arsenal up to £120 million ($157m) including possible add-ons. West Ham were growing increasingly impatient with the delay in completing the proceedings but the saga is all set to finally end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The delay occurred as Arsenal's lawyers took their time to draw up the contract. The Hammers were keen to sign the paperwork after having agreed to the transfer fee and now the deal is finally set to see daylight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice has already passed his medical and despite holidaying in Portugal, he has been working hard on his fitness as he looks to be in the best possible shape when he joins his new teammates at the Emirates.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Declan Rice West HamGetty ImagesMikel Arteta Arsenal 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? If the move is made official on Friday, Rice will likely fly to the United States with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season commitments.

