Debate: Will Erling Haaland become the Premier League's greatest-ever goalscorer?

The Man City striker has broken the record for Premier League goals in a single season, but can he be the greatest scorer the league has ever seen?

Erling Haaland broke Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint record for the most goals in a single Premier League season with his 35th strike of 2022-23 on Wednesday night - a lovely dinked finish in the victory over West Ham.

It's a ridiculous return for a player who is in his debut season in the division, is still just 22 years old, and is surely only likely to get better from here.

The Norwegian hitman has already eaten into Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals - the question now is: can Haaland go on to surpass that remarkable benchmark, and will he stick around at Man City long enough to do so?

