Debate: The Premier League would be crazy to host games in the United States

The notion of Premier League games being played outside of England has come up once again, but is it a good idea?

The Premier League should follow the example set by the NFL and play some matches in the United States, according to World Cup 2026 executive New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

It is a debate that has resurfaced every few years ever since Richard Scudamore - then chief executive of the Premier League - first raised it in 2008.

English football fans have often spoken up against the idea, however, and it has never been put into action, despite the growing interest in football in the United States. Premier League teams have enjoyed successful pre-season tours of the United States in recent years and they are attracting committed fanbases in across the ocean.

The English top-flight could decide to push forward with the plan in the near future, then, but doing so would prove ruinous to the Premier League. Playing matches elsewhere would mark an incredible betrayal of the clubs' supporters in England and it would likely only benefit a small group of teams.

After all, the United States would surely be pushing for games involving the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, giving those sides a chance to make extra ticket revenue and grow their brand in the USA. The teams at the other end of the table, though, would be left behind and at a disadvantage.

Do you agree? Should the Premier League scrap the idea of playing official matches elsewhere or should they go ahead?

