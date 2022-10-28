De Ligt goes off injured in Bayern Munich clash just weeks ahead of World Cup

Matthijs de Ligt may face a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during Bayern Munich's clash against Mainz on Saturday.

De Ligt suffered thigh injury in first half

Had to be taken off at half-time

Injury comes just weeks before World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch defender went down near the end of the first half of the Bundesliga clash, which Bayern won 6-2, and required treatment on his left thigh. He was then substituted at half-time, with Benjamin Pavard taking his place for the second period.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The centre-back will be concerned about the injury with the World Cup coming up soon. The Netherlands play their first game of the tournament on November 21 and coach Louis van Gaal will be hoping De Ligt is fit in time to make the squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Ligt has been a key player for the German giants since joining from Juventus in the summer. He has featured 16 times in the heart of the defence and scored one goal, so coach Julian Nagelsmann will also be hoping the injury is not serious.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Munich side are in action again in midweek when they take on Inter in the final game of the Champions League group stage.