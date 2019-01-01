De Ligt denies Ronaldo influenced €75m Juventus move

The Dutch defender has completed a big-money switch to the Serie A champions, but insists a Portuguese superstar played no part in his decision

Matthijs de Ligt insists his €75 million (£68m/$84m) move to was driven by personal ambition, with Cristiano Ronaldo having no influence on his decision to head for .

After seeing his future become the subject of much speculation over recent months, the Netherlands international has finally brought a long-running saga to a close.

The reigning champions have won the race for his signature, with a highly-rated 19-year-old opting to take on a new challenge in Turin after heading for the exits at Ajax.

and were among those said to be providing competition to the Bianconeri in a protracted transfer chase, but they were ultimately left empty-handed.

It had been suggested that a chat with Portuguese superstar Ronaldo after the final in June helped to sway De Ligt’s thinking, but he insists that is not the case.

“After the Nations League final I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus, but it was still a big compliment to have Cristiano ask me to join here but it didn't make the difference,” De Ligt told reporters at his first press conference as a Juve player.

“I came here because Italy is one of the most traditional countries for defenders. Juventus is a great forwards step for me.

“I spoke to [Maurizio] Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here, I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defence.

“The photo of me in a Juventus shirt was taken when I was about six or seven, at that time Fabio Cannavaro was a defender that I admired. I always had a good feeling about Juventus and I've always been a fan.”

De Ligt is convinced that he has made the right call at this stage of his career, with there a desire on his part to improve his own game in Italy while adding to his collection of major honours.

He said of his ambition: “There are four competitions and we want to win them all. This is the mentality of Juventus.

“It's a big step, my first outside of my home country. I was really honoured with how the Juventus fans welcomed me and I hope that I can give a lot back.

“I'm still young but I feel like I've got a lot of experience for a 19-year-old, that's why I made this move to gain more experience and to learn from the players here.

“I'm 19, I can still improve and I want to do that. It's important to work hard every day and to learn and I hope to become a better player.”

De Ligt will be taking the No. 4 shirt at Juventus and is determined to prove himself worthy of it.

He added: “The number four for me has always been special, I wore it since the youth teams of . It has an important legacy here too at Juventus, so I hope to live up to this number.”