Davies suffers bruised skull from Bellingham head kick during Bayern Munich’s Der Klassiker clash with Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have revealed that Alphonso Davies suffered a bruised skull after being caught by a high boot from Jude Bellingham in Der Klassiker.

Canadian caught by high boot

Forced off before half-time

Bellingham had already been booked

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Bundesliga champions threw away a two-goal lead against their arch-rivals at Signal Iduna Park, with Kingsley Coman seeing red late on before Anthony Modeste snatched a 95th-minute leveller in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Dortmund could also have been reduced to 10, though, as England international midfielder Bellingham kicked Canadian left-back Davies in the head after previously collecting a yellow card.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern have delivered a fitness update on their official website, saying: “FC Bayern defender Alphonso Davies suffered a cranial bruise in the 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's big Bundesliga match, scans have revealed. The 21-year-old is feeling good in the circumstances but sat out training on Sunday. Davies was caught in the face by the boot of Dortmund's Jude Bellingham shortly before the break and had to be taken off.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has offered his apologies and best wishes to his stricken rival, with the 19-year-old - who is currently donning the captain’s armband for Dortmund - posting on social media: “Apologies for the collision with @AlphonsoDavies hope you’re feeling better as soon as possible.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIES? Bayern are due to be back in action on Wednesday when facing Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, while Davies is counting down the days to a historic World Cup finals for his country in Qatar.