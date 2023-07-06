David de Gea posts yet another cryptic emoji tweet after reports of Man Utd contract U-turn & attempts to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted a cryptic message on Twitter amid talk of Andre Onana's arrival at Old Trafford.

De Gea posts a cryptic tweet

U-turn on contract talks

Andre Onana in the radar for Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea sent out yet another cryptic message as speculation about the Spaniards future at Old Trafford continues. United have taken a U-turn in the contract talks, making his future at the club uncertain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has been eyeing a move to strengthen the goalkeeping position at Manchester United and has identified Inter's Andre Onana as a suitable candidate. The Champions League finalist put on a brilliant performance in the final and has previously worked with the Dutch manager at Ajax, making him an ideal choice.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The 32-year-old goalkeeper will be looking to sort his future before the next campaign begins as United return to preseason action on July 12 against Leeds.