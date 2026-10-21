Huge El Clasico blow for Barcelona! Dani Olmo ruled out for a month after suffering injury against PSG

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Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Dani Olmo is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Spanish playmaker sustained a muscle problem during the Catalan club's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and will now miss a crucial run of fixtures for Hansi Flick's side.

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Barcelona confirm length of Olmo absence

Flick's plans for the coming weeks have been thrown into disarray following the news that Olmo will be unavailable for approximately one month. The former RB Leipzig star was forced off during the Blaugrana's recent Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the coaching staff sweating over his fitness. Following further assessment by the club's medical department on Wednesday, the worst fears of the Catalan giants have been confirmed as they prepare for a gruelling schedule.

In a statement released via their official channels, the club provided clarity on the situation: 'The tests carried out have confirmed that Dani Olmo has an injury to his left adductor as a result of a traumatic action with a rival player during the match against Paris Saint-Germain. The estimated time out is approximately one month.'

Key fixtures missed during recovery

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for Barcelona, who are set to face a series of high-stakes matches over the next thirty days, headlined by Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

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Beyond the clash with Madrid, Olmo is expected to be sidelined for crucial La Liga matches against Alaves, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal, as well as a difficult European meeting with Aston Villa.

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International break frustrations for Spain

It is not just at club level where Olmo's absence will be felt, as the midfielder is also set to miss the next international break with Spain for their Nations League clashes against England and the Czech Republic. Luis de la Fuente has relied heavily on Olmo's versatility and technical quality, qualities that were on full display during the previous international window, where he provided three assists in four matches to help La Roja secure a maximum four wins from four and top their group.

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Olmo, who made his 100th appearance for Barca against PSG, has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Flick's side so far this season, contributing one goal and four assists. Remarkably, the Spaniard had played in 44 consecutive matches - 32 last season and 12 this term - without facing a physical setback. He had been injury-free since December 3rd, when he dislocated his shoulder after scoring against Atletico Madrid, while his last muscle injury dated back to October 10th, 2025.

Barca's flawless domestic form

At domestic level, Barcelona have enjoyed a flawless start, topping the La Liga table with a maximum 27 points from nine matches - five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Flick's side have been prolific going forward, scoring 39 goals while conceding just nine. However, Tuesday's defeat against Paris Saint-Germain marked their very first setback of the season across all competitions.