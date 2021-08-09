Dani Alves responds to Messi eyeing his trophy record as Barcelona legend targets more history

An all-time great heading for the exits at Camp Nou has stated that he wants to better the medal haul of a decorated former team-mate

Dani Alves has told Lionel Messi "you can surpass me whenever you want" after learning that his former Barcelona team-mate has his sights set on a record-setting trophy haul.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has bid an emotional farewell to Camp Nou after failing to see a new contract put in place, with the mercurial Argentine now expected to link up with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Alves has taken a similar path in his remarkable career, with a stint at Juventus sandwiched between spells with Barca and PSG, and the iconic full-back is still going strong at 38 years of age.

What has been said?

Messi told reporters at a remarkable press conference that saw him sever ties with the only club side that he has represented at senior level: "I want to finish my last years competing for titles.

"I congratulate Dani Alves, who won the Olympic [gold] medal and I warn him that I am going to fight to catch up with him and surpass him.

"That is my mentality."

Alves has responded on Instagram by saying: "The greatest of all time, you can surpass me whenever you want, it will be one more assist for you.

"After my girlfriend, [you are] my best partner. Thank you for everything you gave us, thank you for sharing so much and thank you for letting me be part of your story.

"What an honour to be able to closely accompany your evolution and thanks to Sylvinho for connecting us.

"Don Leo Messi, continue making history wherever you want to go. There will always be a crazy [guy] at your service for all moments, especially the less good ones!"

How many trophies has Dani Alves won?

Alves captained Brazil to gold medal glory at Tokyo 2020, with that success representing the 43rd of his glittering career.

That haul makes him the most decorated player of all time, with nobody within touching distance of a man that is now back in his homeland with Sao Paulo.

Alves has enjoyed success wherever he has been, with major honours at club level complemented by more on the international stage.

His record trophy collection includes six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns, two Europa League triumphs, three at the Club World Cup, one Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, two Ligue 1 successes, two Copa America wins and an Olympic gold.

How many trophies has Messi won?

Barca great Messi is the closest challenger to Alves at the top of the medal-winning stakes.

He has also added to his collection in 2021, with a seventh Copa del Rey triumph with the Blaugrana followed by a memorable Copa America win with Argentina - his first senior international prize.

Messi is also an Olympic champion, from back in 2008, and now boasts 38 entries on his roll of honour.

The vast majority of those successes have come with Barca, where he landed 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup wins.

Linking up with PSG, where a two-year contract is said to be waiting for him, should help to keep Messi on the trophy trail, with the French giants preparing to bolster a strike force that already includes Brazil superstar Neymar and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

