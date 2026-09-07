How to get Czechia vs Croatia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Czechia open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Croatia, kicking off a demanding League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes England and Spain. The two sides meet again in the return fixture in Osijek in November, giving fans two chances to catch this fixture across the campaign.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Czechia vs Croatia tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Czechia vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Where to buy Czechia vs Croatia tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for both fixtures is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, as well as listings for the return leg at the Opus Arena in Osijek in November.

Here is why StubHub is worth checking for this pairing:

Access beyond official allocations – useful once federation members and season ticket holders have taken their share for either leg

Guaranteed transfers – every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No membership required – a reliable route to seats for fans without access to Czech or Croatian federation channels

Wide seat selection – from upper tier seats behind the goals to premium central seating at both venues

Hospitality options – available for fans wanting a more complete matchday experience at either fixture

With both nations chasing points in a competitive group, early booking is recommended for both legs, particularly the Prague opener.

How much are Czechia vs Croatia tickets?

Prices for both fixtures vary depending on seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

Cheapest seats (Prague): from around €40 to €50, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Fortuna Arena

Mid-range seats (Prague): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Premium & hospitality (Prague): available for fans wanting padded seating and a more complete matchday experience

Osijek return leg: generally more affordable at face value than the Prague opener, though supply can tighten as the fixture approaches

As with any international fixture in a competitive group, prices on the secondary market can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Czechia vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Czechia vs Croatia Form

Czechia vs Croatia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Czechia vs Croatia Standings