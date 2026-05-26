Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in the Czech Republic and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel Česká televize (ČT).
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Czech Republic?
In the Czech Republic, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and a major commercial media group, ensuring complete coverage across free TV and digital formats.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Česká televize (ČT): The public broadcaster will provide completely free-to-air coverage of more than 50 matches. You can watch these live on the ČT sport television channel or stream them online for free via ČT sport Plus (iVysílání).
- Skupina Nova: Through a sublicensing agreement, Nova will broadcast another 50+ exclusive matches. These will mainly air on Nova Action and the flagship TV Nova channel.
- Simultaneous Broadcasts: For the tournament's absolute biggest moments (including the opening match, the third-place playoff, the Final, and every single match featuring the Czech national team) both ČT sport and Nova Action will broadcast the games simultaneously.
- All-in-One Live Streaming: If you want to stream every single one of the tournament's 104 matches in one place, Nova’s premium platform Oneplay will serve as the complete digital hub, hosting all matches (including those sublicensed to ČT) with advanced interactive features.