How to buy Curaçao World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Curaçao get underway on June 14 against Germany at NRG Stadium in Houston.

84 countries have qualified to play for the FIFA World Cup in total since 1930. Of all those teams, Curaçao, who are making their World Cup debut this year, are the smallest (in population and landmass) to ever make it to the global soccer party.

What the Caribbean island soccer stars, known affectionately as the 'Blue Wave', lack in stature, they make up for in spirit and they are guaranteed to receive a warm reception whenever they take to the pitch.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information,, including how you can secure seats at Curaçao’s games, and how much they cost.

Curaçao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Blue Wave brigade recorded some high-scoring wins during their unbeaten World Cup qualifying run. Will they be involved in some entertaining Group E encounters in North America?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Germany vs Curaçao NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets Sat June 20 Ecuador vs Curaçao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets Thu June 25 Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Curaçao World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Curaçao World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Curaçao at World Cup 2026

It's been a remarkable rise to soccer stardom for Curaçao. The Caribbean islanders, who have a population of around 150,000, had only won six matches in their previous three World Cup qualifying efforts.

This time around, they recorded seven victories alone, during a highly successful, unbeaten 10-match qualifying schedule, to clinch a surprise spot at the World Cup 2026 tournament.

Curaçao flew out of the traps, beating Barbados 4-1, and they never looked back. Other standout results included an emphatic 5-1 victory against another World Cup-bound side, Haiti, and a 7-0 romp against Bermuda.

Gervane Kastaneer may have top-scored for the 'Blue Wave' with five qualifying goals, but he was ably assisted in the scoring department with Juninho Bacuna, Kenji Gorre, and Rangelo Janga all netting three apiece.

Despite a couple of poor friendly results earlier this year, Curaçao received a huge boost with the news that Dick Advocaat is returning to take over the reins. The managerial maestro famously won the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven (1997), the Scottish Premier League with Rangers (1999 & 2000) and the UEFA Cup with Zenit Saint Petersburg (2008).

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



