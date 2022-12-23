Cunha aims parting shot in farewell message to Atletico Madrid as Wolves loan move nears

Matheus Cunha has aimed a parting shot in the direction of those in charge at Atletico Madrid as he closes in on a loan move to Wolves.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward is expected to complete a switch to Molineux during the winter transfer window that will include an obligation to buy. The 23-year-old, who won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, appears to have already accepted that it will not be happening for him in Spain under the tutelage of Diego Simeone, with only 15 goal contributions recorded across 54 appearances for Atletico.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cunha, who cost the Liga giants €30 million (£26m/$32m) when joining from Hertha Berlin 18 months ago, has said on social media: “About loving and feeling loved. Things like that will never change. Feeling identified with something, feeling important, feeling affection and feeling part of a whole family is different. To you, Atleticos, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have fantastic players as athletes and people. You have fans who make you feel at home even on the other side of the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, in what is considered to be a dig at Rojiblancos boss Simeone: “Football is like that, like any other profession. There are those who are in charge because at some point they were important, they have their hierarchies and make the decisions, and then you also have to make yours. My heart will always contain a piece of Atletico Madrid.”

WHAT NEXT? Wolves are hoping that Cunha can be the man to ignite their 2022-23 campaign, with a goal-shy side now working under Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui entering the World Cup break stuck at the foot of the Premier League table.