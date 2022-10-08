Crystal Palace vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight continues this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as Crystal Palace welcome Leeds United to face them at Selhurst Park. Both teams arrive on the back of frustrating results, with the former downed late on against Chelsea and the latter held by Aston Villa.

That makes two teams looking for a morale-boosting victory to wrap up this latest matchweek - but will either of them get what they wish?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Palace vs Leeds date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Palace vs Leeds on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App India JiroTV N/A

Palace squad & team news

Sunk last time by former loanee Conor Gallagher, Palace and Patrick Vieira will firmly have their sights set on securing a return to winning ways over the weekend.

They'll favour their chances against the Whites too, with the hope Selhurst Park's home advantage can prove a fortress for them.

Position Players Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Johnstone, Whitworth Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Anderson, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, McArthur, Ebiowei, Hughes, Doucoure, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Rodney Forwards Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Leeds squad and team news

A draw with Aston Villa - and an ill-tempered one at that, with the hosts reduced to ten men at Elland Road - could well have been a point saved or two lost, depending on who asks Jesse Marsch.

After a bright start to the campaign, Leeds have stalled and find themselves gradually slipping down the table. They'll want a quick restart to get themselves back on track.