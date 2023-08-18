WATCH: 'F*cking love it!' - Crystal Palace admin trolls Chelsea with hilarious song choice after Michael Olise transfer failure becomes official

Crystal Palace's social media admin brutally trolled Chelsea with their hilarious song choice after the Michael Olise transfer fell through.

Chelsea were vying for Olise

He ultimately decided to stay at Palace

'Chelsea Dagger' played over montage on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? The Eagles could not let go of the opportunity to poke fun at Chelsea after Olise did a U-turn and signed a four-year extension despite the Blues reportedly activating the £35 million ($44.5m) release clause in his contract. Palace posted a video on Instagram where the Frenchman is seen playing an superb cross-field diagonal pass to Eberechi Eze with the song Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis playing in the background. The post was an instant hit with the fans as several appreciated the wit of the admin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olise signing a new deal was certainly a dagger to the heart of Chelsea fans but it was well-received by the Palace supporters. It is believed that Chelsea decided to back off from the deal as the Eagles considered legal action over their approach for the France Under-21 international. Palace fans were quick to react to the video, with a post reading "Chelsea dagger f*cking love it" gaining over 1k likes.

WHAT NEXT? Olise, who scored two goals and provided 11 assists in the 2022-23 campaign, will be out of action for some time as he has picked up a hamstring injury.