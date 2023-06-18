Croatia vs Spain: Lineups & LIVE updates

Croatia and Spain will battle it out to decide who is crowned this year's Nations League champion

Croatia and Spain will battle it out in this year's Nations League final. The Croatians defeated the Dutch in the semi-final 4-2 after extra time. Spain on the other hand overcame reigning European champions with a late winner from striker Joselu.

Croatia head into the match with the psychological advantage having not lost in any of their previous four games. Moreover, their third-place finish at the 2022 Qatar World Cup would make them the favourites as they go into this final.

However, in Spain they face an opponent who they haven't got the better of too often in the past. In the previous three meetings with the Croatians, the Spanish have won twice, the latest being in Euro 2020 where the Spaniards won 5-3.

Croatia vs Spain confirmed lineups

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec

Spain XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Ruiz, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata

Croatia vs Spain LIVE updates

What next for Spain?

Spain will next take on Georgia on September 8 and Cyprus on September 13 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.