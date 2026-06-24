Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Croatia vs Ghana: Match details

Croatia vs Ghana will kick-off on 27 June 2026 at 21:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

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Croatia vs Ghana: Match Context

The upcoming clash in Pennsylvania carries enormous implications as both Group L nations look to build upon or salvage their campaigns following highly intense Matchday 2 outings. Following the second round of fixtures that shook up the early group dynamics - with Croatia securing a crucial lifeline via Ante Budimir's 53rd-minute winner to edge past Panama 1–0, and Ghana showing immense maturity to claim a hard-fought 0–0 draw against group heavyweights England - the margin for error at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to the Northeast knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those grueling encounters will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalić must ensure his side maintains defensive focus and clinical efficiency, utilizing his hard-nosed tactical discipline to anchor control of the group's secondary slot. Dalić will rely on his core dynamic attacking focal points and dangerous transitional play - spearheaded by the veteran maestro Luka Modrić orchestrating the engine room and the tireless movement of his frontline - to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a highly disciplined African backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and ambitious Ghana side guided by the experienced Carlos Queiroz. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree and defensive resilience, the Black Stars possess a stubborn blueprint and a lethal counter-attacking edge led by Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded under maximum pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art Philadelphia Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. Croatia will view this match as the ideal platform to solidify their status as automatic qualifiers under Dalić's steely leadership, while Ghana enters the pitch eager to weaponise Queiroz's renowned defensive organisation, build on their clean sheet against England, and claim a vital maximum-point result to leapfrog their opponents. With group permutations beginning to crystallize, the sheer gravity of securing their place in the knockout phases will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

Panama 0–1 Croatia

Dalić's squad put on a deeply disciplined display of pure resilience at Toronto Stadium, keeping a vital clean sheet to edge past Panama with a hard-fought 1–0 victory. Looking to bounce back from their opening 4–2 loss to England, Croatia tweaked their shape to establish better control in transit but spent the first half trying to unlock a highly organised Central American low block.

The technical breakthrough arrived shortly after the interval following a pair of decisive half-time substitutions.Introduced from the bench, forward Ante Budimir completely shifted the momentum, capitalising on a clinical vertical progression route to find the back of the net in the 53rd minute. Following the opening goal, Croatia's defensive organisation took over completely, successfully choking off wide space and preventing Panama from engineering any fluid central opportunities. Dalić's heroic rearguard successfully closed out the remaining minutes to preserve the advantage and capture all three points, locking down a vital lifeline to restart their knockout aspirations.

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England 0–0 Ghana

Queiroz's men executed a brilliant tactical blueprint at Boston Stadium, matching the clinical attacking engine of tournament heavyweights England stride for stride to earn a superb 0–0 draw. Looking to sustain the momentum from their opening 1–0 triumph over Panama, the Black Stars utilised a highly compact 5-4-1 formation that thoroughly choked off transition routes through the middle third.

England opened the match looking to assert their dominance but struggled heavily to generate clear central paths against a fluid Ghanaian press. Under intense pressure across the second half, Ghana’s robust physical spine stood completely firm, neutralising elite creators like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Even as the European side altered their patterns and threw fresh numbers forward in the closing stages, Ghana's rigid structural organisation refused to crack. Queiroz's side confidently closed out second-half stoppage time to secure a vital point, preserving their unbeaten status and positioning themselves perfectly in the upper tier of the Group L standings.

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What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Croatia (Zlatko Dalić)

Dalić does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Vatreni to claim crucial momentum in the tournament. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by fluid attacking options prove that Croatia possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to control matches on the global stage.

However, Dalić must ensure his side maintains total defensive focus against teams that trap possession efficiently. In their previous outings, Croatia's aggressive attacking shape occasionally left vast pockets of space exposed when full-backs pushed deep into the final third, despite a vital 1–0 victory over Panama. Against a Ghana side built on an imposing physical and athletic pedigree, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal. Dalić’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from his anchoring midfielders to choke off central half-spaces and prevent African counter-attackers from isolating his centre-backs.

Ghana (Carlos Queiroz)

Queiroz does not need to completely dismantle the pragmatic template that saw his side dictate the closing stretches of their match when a resolute defensive rearguard secured a vital 0–0 draw against England in Boston. The core defensive framework and engine-room physical presence remain reliable assets, but Matchday 3 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball when hunting for a victory.

Against Croatia's aggressive high block, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Queiroz's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing senior midfield leaders to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when possession is won. Should Ghana advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Croatia's advancing full-backs. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of dynamic wing-backs to stretch the Croatian defensive line will be critical to pulling their compact shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for talismans like Ayew and Semenyo to exploit, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

Croatia team news

Dalić’s squad is highly motivated to build on their hard-fought victory over Panama, and they enter this crucial fixture with a clean bill of health and zero player suspensions. Croatia will look to maximise their balanced 4-2-3-1 structural blueprint. Reliable shot-stopper Dominik Livaković retains his position in net, protected by a central defensive partnership of Marin Pongračić and Josip Šutalo, flanked by Joško Gvardiol on the left and Josip Stanišić on the right.

In the deeper midfield pivot, Mateo Kovačić will partner alongside the legendary captain Luka Modrić to anchor possession and dictate the vertical pacing. Moving into the attacking midfield line, Martin Baturina occupies the central creative space, flanked by the veteran Ivan Perišić on the left wing and Mario Pašalić on the right. Up front, Petar Musa gets the nod to lead the line as the central striking target, though Matchday 2 hero Ante Budimir remains a lethal option on the bench.

Ghana team news

Queiroz has the luxury of a fully available roster with no fresh injury concerns or suspension absentees following their superb tactical shutout against tournament heavyweights England. The Black Stars are expected to maintain their fluid, highly compact 5-4-1 defensive setup. Elite young goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi commands the penalty box behind a rigid five-man defensive line, anchored by centre-backs Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, and Clinton Yirenkyi, while Gideon Mensah and Moses Senaya patrol the wide left and right flank channels respectively.

The midfield shape balances intense physical pressing with direct distribution channels, where Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo command the deep central spaces to disrupt central passing lanes. Providing the immediate wide transition support are Jordan Ayew on the left wing and Antoine Semenyo on the right. Leading the line as the isolated target man is Iñaki Williams, who carries a yellow card from Matchday 2 but remains fully available to spearhead Ghana's dangerous counter-attacking blueprint.

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Croatia vs Ghana key matchups

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Luka Modrić vs Thomas Partey

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Dalić’s attack, Modrić remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of Croatia's frontline. He operated seamlessly behind the striker to lead the creative charge against Panama, dictating the vertical pacing and transitional flow of his team. To break down Ghana's physically imposing defensive shape, Modrić's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent movement, world-class passing prowess, and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for wide threats like Ivan Perišić to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is defensive midfielder Partey, a vital anchor of Queiroz's spine. He marshaled the deep engine room during Ghana's previous outing, successfully holding together the central spaces under immense pressure against England. While Ghana's defensive structure has had to absorb heavy tactical shifts, Partey possesses top-tier physical attributes and positional dominance to challenge elite creators. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas alongside Kwasi Sibo, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Modrić's sharp central distribution and prevents Croatia from gaining early transitional momentum.

Martin Baturina vs Kwasi Sibo

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic creative engine of the Croatian midfield on Matchday 2, Baturina is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Vatreni. He operated masterfully in the heart of the midfield against Panama, breaking forward to provide a vital physical spark and driving his team's offensive transitions. Against Ghana, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive runs of his teammates. If Baturina is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his vision will easily unbalance Ghana's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Ghana's standout midfielder Sibo. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, providing excellent tactical protection during a difficult, high-stakes outing against England. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at Philadelphia Stadium. Sibo must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partner Thomas Partey to squeeze central space, press Baturina's build-up triggers, and shield his back five to ensure the Europeans don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Ghana into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group L permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group L has established a highly fluid and competitive structure. England hold the top spot with four points and a +2 goal difference, having positioned themselves strongly for the knockout rounds following a clinical 4–2 victory over Croatia and a hard-fought draw.

This leaves Ghana in second place with four points and a +1 goal difference, sitting tied on points with England after the Black Stars claimed a gritty 0–0 draw against the group favorites. Croatia sit in third place with three points and a −1 goal difference following their vital 1–0 triumph over Panama, while the Central Americans remain anchored to the bottom of the table on zero points and are mathematically eliminated. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at Philadelphia Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure automatic qualification or rescue wild-card scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Croatia wins

A victory for Dalić's side would catapult the Vatreni to six points, instantly securing automatic qualification for the Round of 32 as one of the group's top two positions. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the England vs Panama fixture, a lopsided win combined with an English slip-up could even give them a shot at finishing top of Group L, though finishing as runners-up remains the most probable route. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Ghana on four points, dropping their fate entirely into the hands of the third-place wild-card rankings, where a four-point tally usually provides a reasonable safety cushion but leaves them waiting on other group finalé margins.

If Ghana wins

Should Queiroz’s men secure all three points, it would complete a spectacular group stage campaign for the African side. Moving to seven points would allow Ghana to secure automatic passage into the Round of 32 with maximum psychological momentum as group winners or runners-up, depending on England's parallel goal margins against Panama. Conversely, this scenario would trap Croatia on three points, forcing them to depend entirely on favourable lopsided results in other sections to advance as one of the best third-placed wild cards with a heavily negative goal difference.

The draw scenario

A split point in Pennsylvania would leave Ghana comfortable on five points and safely through to the knockout rounds as at least group runners-up. For Croatia, moving to four points would keep them locked in third place. While a draw prevents immediate mathematical elimination, finishing third with four points and a −1 goal difference forces them to wait for the conclusion of other groups. Historically, a four-point tally provides a reliable safety cushion to challenge for a wild-card ticket into the Round of 32, but their negative goal differential would keep them on high alert until the final whistle across the tournament.

Team news & squads

Zlatko Dalic has not confirmed a probable lineup for this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Croatia. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Carlos Queiroz's Ghana squad also has no confirmed absentees at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the game. Further team news is expected to emerge in the lead-up to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Croatia head into this fixture with two wins and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 loss to England in the World Cup on June 17, a game they led before conceding four second-half goals. Their other defeats came against Belgium (0-2) and Brazil (3-1) in pre-tournament friendlies, while their wins were recorded against Slovenia (2-1) and Colombia (2-1 away). Croatia scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five-game run, with no clean sheets.

Ghana's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent game was a 1-0 victory over Panama in the World Cup on June 17, their first win in five matches. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Wales before losing to Mexico (0-2), Germany (1-2), and Austria (1-5) in the build-up to the tournament. Ghana scored four goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Croatia and Ghana. This fixture will represent the first recorded encounter between the two sides in the available dataset.

Standings



