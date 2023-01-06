WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo spectates in frustration as he awaits Al-Nassr debut while fans chant his name

- Ronaldo unveiled on Tuesday
- Debut delayed due to FA ban, registration issues
- Forced to watch on from stands
WHAT HAPPENED? After Ronaldo was unveiled as a new Al-Nassr player on Tuesday, it was later revealed that the 37-year-old would have to wait for his debut at his new club due to a two-game FA ban and registration issues. Having been left out of the squad for his side's Pro League match against Al-Tai, Ronaldo watched on amid a chorus of fans chanting the name of their new star player.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It didn't take long for the Portugal international to have something to cheer about, with a 42nd minute Anderson Talisca strike putting the home side in front. Ronaldo was pictured applauding Al-Nassr's opening goal, as they look to cement their place at the top of the league.
WHAT NEXT? With Ronaldo set for an extended period as a spectator due to the aforementioned complications of his signing, his debut for Al Nassr could come as late as January 19, when a Saudi All-Star XI face Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in the Riyadh Season Cup.